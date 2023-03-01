AFAA launches Pan Asian Award

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is introducing its first ever awards, a unique pan-Asian one called Changemakers for Good. Srinivasan Swamy Chairman AFAA stated, “we held a lot of discussions across Asia and came to the conclusion that in a world that is seeking out good in every single aspect of life, and even willing to pay a premium where they see something good, the time was ripe to salute what we call Changemakers for Good. “This”, continues Swamy “is a very simple set of four awards. And since we believe that the communication, or acts by these wonderful people is really priceless, we decided there would be no entry fee. There are four categories that include, advertising, for messaging that has been transformational in the public space, government- which is for a similar messaging but from the Government or an arm of the government, Industry leaderfor a leader in the communications industry who has consistently led societal change in the last few years, innovation-where technology or a radically different approach has made a difference in the lives of people. The period for the advertising messages would be the calendar year 2022. This is our pan Asian effort as a responsible industry association to highlight how communication has been used as a force for good. We believe this will position our industry in the right way, excite the younger generation to come and be a part of our industry and focus on some aspects of our industry that are unique to us.