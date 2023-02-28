Hindu Marriage Act enforced in Islamabad

The Hindu Marriage Act was enforced in Islamabad on Tuesday after the chief commissioner ordered the registration of Hindu marriages, according to the 24NewsHD TV channel.

According to the latest developments, registered pundits and maharajs will be appointed for the task.

It will be required for anyone appointed as a pundit to have a basic understanding of Hinduism. And only when 10 members of the community agree will a pundit be appointed.

The pundit will also have a complete record of Hindu community marriages with him.

The pundit will also make sure that the girl’s age is what is allowed for marriage in Pakistan in the light of the laws of the land.

Similarly, records of the marriage, divorce, or second marriage will have to be submitted to the union council within 15 days.

The pundit will not charge anything from the bride’s parents except the official fee.