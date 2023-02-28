Unlocking the potential of Pakistani Youth in Agriculture

Complied By Tanweer Ahmed

Pakistan’s agricultural sector has been the backbone of the country’s economy, providing employment and food security for millions of people. However, the sector faces numerous challenges that threaten its sustainability, including low productivity, climate change, and outdated practices. To address these challenges and unlock the potential of Pakistan’s large youth population, the country must focus on engaging its young people in the agricultural sector.

Pakistan’s youth, with 60% of the population under the age of 30, represent a powerful force that can revolutionize the agricultural sector. By providing training and support to young farmers, Pakistan can significantly improve agricultural productivity, promote food security, and generate income for rural communities. There are several exciting ways in which young people can play a critical role in Pakistan’s agricultural development.

One way is through innovative and sustainable farming techniques. Young farmers can bring fresh perspectives to the agricultural sector by adopting methods such as conservation agriculture, integrated pest management, and precision agriculture. These methods can boost productivity while reducing costs and environmental impact.

Another way is by providing access to funding. Financing is a significant barrier that young farmers face when seeking to invest in their farms. Providing access to credit and funding, particularly for young women, can help to unlock their potential and enable them to implement the latest farming practices and technologies.

Pakistan’s young people are also tech-savvy, making them perfectly suited to adopt digital tools and technologies that can enhance agricultural productivity. Access to mobile phones, precision farming equipment, and climate data can provide young farmers with real-time information that enables them to make better decisions and increase yields.

In addition, agriculture is ripe for entrepreneurship, and young people can play a significant role in this field. By providing support and training to young entrepreneurs, Pakistan can encourage them to start innovative agribusinesses that can create jobs, generate income, and contribute to the country’s economic development.

Women are essential to Pakistan’s agricultural sector, with an estimated 78% of women working in agriculture. By investing in the education and empowerment of young women in rural areas, Pakistan can improve gender equity and foster economic growth.

In conclusion, engaging young people in agriculture is essential for Pakistan’s economic growth and food security. The country’s youth population represents a valuable resource that can significantly contribute to the agricultural sector by providing innovative farming techniques, access to funding, adopting digital tools, promoting entrepreneurship, and empowering young women. By providing training, funding, and access to technology, Pakistan can unlock the potential of its young people, increase agricultural productivity, and transform the sector into a sustainable and innovative industry.