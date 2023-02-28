IHC grants Imran Khan interim bail till March 9

Imran Khan was granted interim bail by the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

In a case registered at the Secretariat Police Station, IHC Chief Justice Justice Amir Farooq heard the application and granted bail to the former prime minister until March 9. Khan was ordered by the IHC to submit Rs100,000 in surety bonds.

Earlier in the day, the sessions court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case for PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s continued non-appearance.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal ordered the issuance of the arrest warrants and adjourned the hearing of the case until March 7.

Earlier, Imran Khan appeared in court at Islamabad Judicial Complex where a large number of party supporters assembled there after removing all the barriers placed outside the complex while two courts approved his bail.

The charged PTI supporters were indulged in hooliganism and also tried to break open the gate of the Judicial Complex.

The PTI workers could be seen climbing trees and poles.

The development came as anti-terrorism and banking courts approved bails of Imran Khan.

Imran submits bail plea in IHC

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan withdrew his bail petition submitted to the sessions court earlier today in a case pertaining to party protest outside the ECP building against the Toshakhana verdict.

After withdrawing his petition from the sessions court, Imran submitted his bail application to the Islamabad High Court.

However, the IHC registrar put three objections to the petition. The registrar office said that Imran’s signatures were different on two places.

It objected that the PTI chief’s bio matric was not certified. It also raised objection that why the bail application was directly submitted to the high court after withdrawing it from the sessions court.

A case was registered against Imran Khan in the Secretariat police station after PTI’s protest against ECP verdict in Toshakhana reference.

Earlier, the PTI chief resubmitted his interim bail application to the anti-terrorism court in the Sangjani case. The ATC had earlier rejected his bail application on his non-appearance.

Imran also appeared in the Toshakhana case, filed by the ECP, before Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in Islamabad Kuchehri, seeking permission to initiate criminal proceedings against the PTI chief.

Yesterday, Additional Judge Zafar Iqbal gave the PTI chief one last chance to appear in court to seek bail.