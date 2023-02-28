PM Shahbaz to unveil 100 MW Iran-Gwadar power supply project

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is all set to inaugurate the 100 MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project to stamp out electricity woes in Gwadar.

With this project, according to Gwadar Pro, Gwadar will import uninterrupted electricity from Iran.

In this regard all preparedness has been given in collaboration with officials of the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), China Oversea Port Holding Company, Balochistan secretariate, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and National Transmission National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

According to the sources, final testing for the 100 MW power project has been conducted successfully. Supply will formally commence after unveiling of project by the premier. Iran’s high-level delegation from its power division has already reached Gwadar to seal the power purchase deal with Pakistan.

During his visit in Gwadar, Primer Minister Shahbaz Sharif will also inaugurate the project of first-ever facility of cross stuffing at Gwadar Port, commencement of dredging at Gwadar Port and distribution of cheques to deserving fishermen of Gwadar regarding boat-engines.