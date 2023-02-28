Ali Fazal’s picture leaves Richa in ‘awe’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are known to publicly express their love for each other as they very often share their mushy pictures together on social media.

Recently, Ali dropped a jaw-dropping photo of himself in which he looked extremely dapper that also featured blurred Richa in the background. The expression that she gave while looking at her husband is something that stole all the limelight. He wrote: “Just found this.. @therichachadha yes thats me. ‘The Awe’ in person. Right there.”

In the picture, the Fukrey actor wore a light grey coloured suit with a printed shirt. He wore a transparent pair of shades with an extremely perfect looking hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Chadha stood in the background looking all stunned after seeing her handsome hubby. She wore a black and silver shimmery dress.

The picture not only gave happy tears to the fans but also forced some actors like Vijay Varma and Pulkit Samrat to comment. They dropped laughing emoticons on the photo.

Within just a day, this adorable picture has received more than 90,000 likes on the social media, reports News18. On the work front, Ali Fazal has just wrapped up the shoot for popular web series Mirzapur 3. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha will be next seen in Fukrey 3 and Heeramandi.