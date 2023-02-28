Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ takes eighth spot on YouTube Music Global Chart

Kaifi Khalil’s song Kahani Suno 2.8 has recently gained immense popularity, ranking at number eight on the YouTube Music Global Charts (YMGC).

The song was uploaded on Kaifi Khalil’s own YouTube channel eight months ago and has since gained traction globally. It has also even been covered by Pakistani singer Aima Baig.

The song’s increasing popularity has not been limited to Pakistan, as it is gaining attention worldwide.

Currently, Kahani Sunno 2.0 is only one spot away from Selena Gomez and Rima’s Calm Down, which is trending at number seven on the YMGC.

Interestingly, another Pakistani song Pasoori was previously present on the top 10 YouTube Music Global Chart, but is now at 88th place.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan song Jhume Jo Pathan currently sits at the top spot, with the movie song Be Sharm Rang at number four.