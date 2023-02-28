Pakistan should focus on its tourism sector: Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar, a famous singer and actor of Pakistani showbiz industry, has given an important advice to the government to improve the economy of Pakistan.

Ali Zafar has expressed his opinion regarding the improvement of Pakistan’s economy on Twitter.

He tweeted that “Pakistan should focus on tourism sector because only this sector can generate enough income for the country”.

He wrote that the “Northern areas of our country are amazing”. He further wrote that “Besides northern areas, build a belt like Dubai in Gwadar because if the UAE and Saudi Arabia can do it, why should we?”

A user expressed his reaction to Ali Zafar’s tweet and wrote that ‘It takes vision and resources to do all this’.

The singer responded to this user’s reaction and wrote that “Many times political leaders and parties they don’t get the necessary and the courage. steps because they fear that the opposition will use the ideological debate to attack them and score points”.

He further wrote that ‘I think that whatever work is best for the country should be done because countries depend on economic prosperity’.