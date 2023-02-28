Bizarre audition clip from Pakistani cooking show has social media in splits

In recent years, cooking show competitions have amassed much popularity in India and Pakistan. Often, the auditions of such shows turn out to be among the most entertaining segments.

Now a viral audition clip from a Pakistani cooking show shows a woman offering biryani to the judges. When the judges question why the dish was brought in a plain styrofoam container and not presented aesthetically, the contestant reveals that she got the biryani directly from a restaurant. She adds that it is the best biryani in her area. While the judges are taken aback at her response, the woman insists that she wasn’t told that the dish to be presented had to be prepared by herself. She is then asked to leave, but the defiant contestant appears adamant that the judges taste the food which she has painstakingly brought for them.

Ever since the video was posted, netizens have been in splits over the bizarre behaviour that completely misses the point of a competitive cooking show. However, many pointed out that the interaction may have been scripted for TRP gains.

The video was taken from The Kitchen Master, a Pakistan-based cooking show that runs on Express Entertainment. It features chefs Samia Jamil, Rabia Anum and Ammara as the judges.

On Monday, journalist Amber Zaidi shared the video on Twitter. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This is hilarious, Amber. Thanks for making me laugh so hard on a Monday afternoon.” Another person said, “Looks like planned prank!”.