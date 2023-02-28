Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before courts in multiple cases

Imran Khan, the former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), left his Lahore residence early Tuesday to appear in multiple cases in federal capital courts.

Initially, the cricketer-turned-politician planned to fly to Islamabad, but due to last-minute changes in his travel plans, the former Prime Minister drove to the capital.

PTI leaders confirmed that Khan was accompanied by party workers on his way to the federal capital, where he faces arrest after being charged in dozens of cases since being removed from power.

PTI chairman is set to appear in at least four separate court cases including prohibited funding in the banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and two cases in the local court.

Reports claimed that the former premier will first appear before the special court, and later scheduled to head toward banking court where he plans to file a plea requesting the extension of his bail.

Meanwhile, stern security measures have been made in court premises due to threats.