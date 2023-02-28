Experts call for adopting modern agricultural techniques

Experts at an international workshop at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday called for adopting modern agricultural techniques including integrated pest management to curb the pest attack.

They said that excessive use of chemical pesticide to control the pest attack was not only playing havoc with the health of people but also devastating environment and causing rejection of agricultural consignment in the international market.

The international seminar on international best practices for integrated pest management and locust control was jointly organised by Department of Entomology (UAF), Asian Development Bank, and CAB International.

Presiding over the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan expressed his concern that fruits and vegetables are facing challenges of pest attacks, diseases and post-harvest issues, which were resulting in high cost of production and low per acre yield. He said that chemical insecticides, as predominant pest control measures, were being used to fight the problems. But, the excessive pesticides’ use had provoked different economic losses and hazards to human health.

He stressed the need to adopt modern pest management techniques for a healthy and food secure society. He said that keeping the situation in view, the Entomology had gained immense importance. He said that the proper surveillance and pest warning of locust were essential to fight the challenge.