Banazir Mazdoor cards issued to 60665 workers

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that under Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) more than 88,000 labourers have been registered with NADRA for issuance of Benazir Mazdoor Cards while over 60,000 cards has been issued so far.

The minister, in a meeting with Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik, expressed satisfaction with progress in the issuance of Benazir Mazdoor Card and stressed on completion of the process by May 2023.

Chairman NADRA and the provincial Labour Minister had a detailed discussion on the progress of issuance of Benazir Mazdoor Card and the problems being faced and their immediate solution.

Tariq Malik assured that NADRA would take all measures to issue Benazir Mazdoor Cards at the earliest and more desks and teams would be appointed in hospitals, industries and labour colonies in this regard.

NADRA officials at the occasion briefed that registration of more than 88 thousand workers had been done so far with the printing of over 70700 cards while 60665 cards have been issued to workers.

The minister said that NADRA in collaboration with all major industrial units, their labour colonies and industrialists’ associations should complete the work expeditiously so as to provide maximum facilities to the workers.

The minister suggested fast-track enrolment of labourers and issuance of cards on daily basis and said that NADRA teams should be sent to industrial units on weekly holidays and teams should also be posted in labour colonies, SESSI hospitals and industrial units.

He instructed the directors of SESSI to coordinate with the program and project directors of NADRA and the industrialists’ associations to ensure the registration of workers of all industries and issuance of the cards.