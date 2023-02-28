Attaullah Chohan — using music to bridge the divide between India and Pakistan

Attaullah Chohan, a Pakistani national based in Dubai, is making waves in the entertainment industry as a singer, actor and event producer.

He is known for organizing events featuring Indian and Bollywood stars, as well as famous Punjabi singers like Maninder Buttar and Kuwar Virk.

But Chohan’s impact goes beyond just entertainment. He is actively working to strengthen ties between India and Pakistan through his projects and collaborations. One of his ongoing projects is “Pyar Kardi” with Bollywood actor and TikTok star Bhavin Bhanushali. This project promotes love and unity between the two nations through music. Another project that Chohan works on is “Tera Deedar” with Indian singer Supali Singh. A lot of Indian big stars all approach him for their events, Kakaji, and Virus Bambhole, to name a few. This collaboration is a true testament to the power of music to bring people together and break down barriers between nations.

Chohan’s efforts to promote Indo-Pakistani relations through music have been well-received by audiences in both countries. His projects have not only entertained audiences but also helped to create a positive and peaceful image of Pakistan in India and vice versa. Chohan’s work is vital in light of the ongoing tensions between the two nations. His projects are a reminder that despite the political differences, people from India and Pakistan share a deep cultural connection.

Through his music and events, Chohan is fostering a sense of unity and shared humanity between the people of India and Pakistan. He is a true ambassador for peace and understanding between the two nations. In today's world, where political tensions between countries are at an all-time high, it is essential to have figures who can bridge the divide and promote peace and understanding.

