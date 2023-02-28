Miguel Cunha on combatting imposters on Instagram

While Instagram is a great place to share your photos and stories with friends, family and followers, it also has its own unique set of risks. From online scammers to identity theft, there are some very real dangers associated with social media platforms. Miguel Cunha offers his advice on how to protect yourself from imposters and other malicious actors on Instagram. Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms with over 1 billion monthly active users. While the platform can be used for good, it also provides a breeding ground for imposters and scammers. Miguel Cunha is an influencer, podiatrist and founder of Goatham Footcare PC from New York, US. Miguel with over 85k followers on Instagram. He has used his platform to promote brands, products, and tips to protect yourself on social media. Influencers and content creators nowadays face impersonations issues while the platforms do suspend the accounts if the original account owner submits a complaint to the META company but it is not yet enough said, Miguel. When impostors make a fake account on the celebrity’s name then the audience gets diverted from the real one to the fake one.