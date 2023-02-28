Making History

Sabahat Rizvi became the first female secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, marking a major turning point in Pakistan’s male-dominated judicial history. Last year, Pakistan swore in Justice Ayesha Malik after an unreasonably contentious nomination process, the first female Supreme Court judge who has already proven just how valuable it is to have more women on the legal bench. In the wake of her ruling, the Punjab and Sindh governments issued orders to stop the use of virginity tests in sexual assault cases where women are the victims, a landmark verdict that has forever altered the way courts treat rape victims.

Malik’s appointment was a monumental moment, as is Rizvi’s in patriarchal Pakistan, the last country in South Asia to appoint a woman to a high court. However, there are still not enough women in the judiciary and certainly not enough women in the superior judiciary. Women account for a mere 17% of judges overall and just under 4.4% in the high courts. This paradigm must change.

Unshockingly, judicial decisions have a deep impact on social constructs, social order and systematic inequalities prevalent in a given system. When judges interpret and implement the law a particular way, their reasons and opinions become the law itself. These perceptions must be representative of both men and women so as to ensure a fair response through judicial decisions. Electing more women into positions of power in what has historically been a male-dominated profession integrates the gender perspective into the judiciary and grants equal visibility to women who might have been reluctant to approach the legal system prior.

Women continue to be undermined at every juncture in the legal profession-from being asked to handle court adjournments instead of arguments for criminal cases to being mocked by litigants and sidestepped in favour of their male colleagues, even the most competent women struggle to assert themselves in court. Levelling the legal playing field for women holds real promise for the world-the judiciary cannot be trusted if it keeps gatekeeping access to opportunity and becomes a bastion of entrenched elitism, exclusivity and privilege. By their mere presence, women judges enhance the legitimacy of courts, sending a powerful signal that they are open and accessible to those who seek recourse to justice. *