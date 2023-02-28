Dissident Voices

The heavier the government tried to come down on the vigour of those who dare step in the open with fiery criticism, the stronger (and viler?) becomes the resolve of its dissidents to go in all guns blazing. Round and round, the saga goes on.

That Retired General Amjad Shoaib should have thought twice before airing his views on a national outlet in a manner that has been construed as “incited the government officials and opposition from performing their government and legal duties” does not need to be repeated but haven’t we long crossed the civility rubicon in the dreaded neo political era.

If the principles actually mattered, wouldn’t the media organisation, he had chosen for his banter, have jumped to the reaffirmation of its editorial policy, which was supposed to be clear and vehemently against conspiratorial expression from the very beginning? However, since nothing brings ratings like controversy, the commercial wing of the news empires lets journalistic integrity and overall responsibility to ethics fall between the profit cracks.

While the 80-year-old may be deemed responsible for the implications of his own actions, many a time, much, much harsher narratives have been swept under the rug in the name of the bigger picture. If he is being targeted for having attempted to cause anarchy, the high-handedness of the authorities would similarly give out a fascist vibe to an opposition that already feels threatened.

The chairperson of PTI Imran Khan and many of his inner circle have condemned the arrest as a power move against their party’s popularity and the much-cherished and constitutionally-guaranteed freedom of expression. Muffling out voices that do not agree with the official narrative is not a tradition worth drawing the ire of a large majority and can, therefore, achieve nothing other than adding to the unfathomable chaos.

It is high time Islamabad realises the faint line between assertive actions and violations of freedom of expression because its propensity to prioritise its petty whims would become its Achilles heal when it steps down from the coveted seat to contest its case in the court of people. *