Pope to visit Hungary, meet Orban in April

Pope Francis will visit Hungary in April and meet far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Vatican said Monday, with the Ukraine war and migrants expected to dominate talks. Francis, who regularly champions the rights of refugees, will sit down in Budapest with Orban, who portrays himself as the defender of a Christian Europe against migrants. During his April 28 to 30 trip, the pope will also meet with poor people as well as youths and refugees, according to a programme released by the Vatican. It will be the 86-year-old pope’s second visit to the predominantly Catholic country in two years.

Francis made a one-day visit to the country in September 2021, spending just seven hours in the country to preside over a mass and meet privately with Orban. The pope then received Orban for the first time at the Vatican a few months later, in April 2022. During the private audience, he thanked the Hungarian leader for the protection his country had offered to refugees fleeing the war in neighbouring Ukraine, the Vatican later said. Some 34,248 Ukrainians have so far been granted refugee status in Hungary. The two men have conflicting views on a range of issues.