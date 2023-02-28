No elections until Imran ‘brought to justice’

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said elections will take place only after the “wrongful punishments” awarded to party supremo Nawaz Sharif were struck off and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was “brought to justice”. Addressing a workers’ convention in Sahiwal, she said: “Elections will definitely happen, but first there will be recompense for the injustices against Nawaz Sharif. “Election will definitely be conducted [but only] when the wrong sentences against the innocent Nawaz Sharif are reversed and … Imran is brought to justice. Election will take place when the Panama bench that ‘bestowed’ Nawaz with words and titles such as ‘godfather’ and ‘Sicilian mafia’ are taken back.” The PML-N chief organiser clarified that “justice will be dispensed first” and only then the elections will be held. Maryam blamed the Panama bench for “destroying the country”, and held it responsible for the country’s woes. “You destroyed Pakistan in the hatred of Nawaz Sharif”.

She said 2023 was indeed the election year and the polls will take place at some point. However, she listed a few more prerequisites to be fulfilled before the elections are held. She maintained that the standards set for Nawaz will be the same ones set for Imran before the elections take place. Maryam claimed that courts would open up six days a week for her father’s cases but the same courts “do not have the courage” to summon Imran “whose hands are dipped in crime”.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court fixed for hearing today (Tuesday) a contempt of court petition against Maryam regarding her February 23 speech. The petition was filed today by Advocate Muhammad Shahid Rana under Article 204 (contempt of court) of the Constitution and Sections 2c, 3, 5, 6c, 7 and 11 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003. The petition said that most of Maryam’s sentences regarding the judiciary in her speech last week were “contemptuous” and thus made her liable to be punished.