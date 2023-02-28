Misadventure to be met with full force

As the nation marked the fourth anniversary of the successful “Operation Swift Retort” against the Indian intrusion, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday that Pakistan was all prepared to take the fight to the adversary’s territory, if ever, aggression is imposed on the country. In a statement on Monday, the military spokesperson said that the top leadership of the armed forces pays tribute to the nation for its resilience and the people who took part in the operation against India. In February 2019, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested an Indian pilot on the ground. The planes were targeted when they entered Pakistani airspace. Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was later released by Pakistan as a gesture of peace. Recalling the day, when the Indian jets were shot down, ISPR DG said: “CJCSC [Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee], services chiefs, and the armed forces of Pakistan pay tribute to the resilience of the nation and the resolve of the armed forces displayed during Operation Swift Retort. Under the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack, India stage managed a cowardly attack on a fictitious target.” Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also stated that the daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs, adding, “Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pakistan’s Armed Forces are ever ready not only to defend every inch of the motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us.” In a warning to India, the military spokesperson said: “Any delusion resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of Pakistan’s Armed Forces backed by a resilient nation. Pakistan Zindabad.”