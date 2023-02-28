Aiming for peace, mindful about defence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan was committed to ensuring peace with all countries, however, was mindful of securing its frontiers. “While we aim for peace with all, we are mindful of our duty to defend the country,” he said in a tweet as the nation celebrated the ‘Surprise Day’. The day marked the fourth anniversary to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for downing two Indian fighter jets for violating the country’s airspace. One of the Indian pilots was captured but was later handed over to New Delhi as a gesture of peace. The prime minister said, “Today the nation pays rich tribute to PAF for a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistan’s air space on the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack.” He stressed that Pakistan was ‘mindful’ of its defence and said, “Let no one make any mistake about it.” Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif directed the foreign office to immediately ‘ascertain facts’ of the Italy boat tragedy that killed over two dozen Pakistanis.

Twenty-eight Pakistanis were believed to be among 59 people who drowned when a boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast. At least 81 people survived Sunday’s accident, with 20 hospitalised including one person in intensive care, Italian authorities said. “The reports of the drowning of over two dozen Pakistanis in a boat tragedy in Italy are deeply concerning and worrisome,” Shehbaz said in a statement, adding, “I have directed the Foreign Office to ascertain facts as early as possible and take the nation into confidence.”

Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra said the ministry had requested Italian authorities for details. The Afghan foreign ministry did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Turkey is part of one of the most-used routes for human smugglers to smuggle migrants into Europe, who at times travel by road, walk for miles and endure being locked in ship containers for days. Italy is one of the main landing points for the migrants trying to enter Europe by sea, with many seeking to travel on to northern European nations. The United Nations Missing Migrants Project has registered more than 17,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014. More than 220 have died or disappeared this year, it estimates.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said the government had decided to divert ample resources to youth to help them become self-sufficient and contribute towards the development of the country. In his video message on ‘Youth Week’ which will be marked across the country, the prime minister said an inclusive approach would be extended to the youth in order to mainstream them. Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the government had declared 2023 as the year of the youth, where several projects aimed at their emancipation would be launched. He said events would be held across the country to encourage the participation of youth comprising 68 percent of the population. He said laptops would be distributed among the distinguished youth and students.