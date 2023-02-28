Imran’s claim of caretakers’ partiality buried after Rajanpur by-poll: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that after the by-election in NA-193 Rajanpur, Imran Khan’s claim of partiality of Punjab’s caretaker government has been buried. “Imran Khan’s accusation that the caretaker government cannot conduct transparent and impartial elections was buried”, she said using her Twitter handle. The minister said it was a big success which Imran Khan has also acknowledged. She said in 2018 elections PML-N had not fielded a candidate in NA-193 constituency. The minister said that on Sunday, for the first time, 53,000 voters cast their votes for the PML-N in this constituency and thanked party workers’ participation. She said it was the habit of PTI that they celebrate victory when they win, but hold sit-ins outside Election Commission office when they lose. She asked if Imran would still keep on pressurizing the courts.