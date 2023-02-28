Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan clash

Two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with militants in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, according to the Inter-Services Publisc Relations (ISPR).

During the intense exchange of fire, 25-year-old sepoy lmran Ullah, resident of Bajaur district, and sepoy Afzal Khan, who was 21 years of age and a resident of Upper Dir district, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. At least two terrorists were killed while two others were apprehended by army troops. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The military’s media wing added that the militants had remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. A sanitisation operation was carried out to eliminate any remaining terrorists found in the area. The Pakistan Army has expressed its determination to “eliminate the menace of terrorism” and said that the sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen resolve. Meanwhile, a Levies Force personnel was martyred and five others were injured when their vehicle hit a roadside landmine in Jannat Ali area of the Kohlu district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the personnel were on their way to Union Council 20 of Jannat Ali to provide security for the election on specific seats, when their vehicle stepped over the landmine, which went off. Two of the injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital, were stated to be in critical condition and were later airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta by helicopter. The martyred personnel was identified as Muhammad Aslam, who belonged to Kohlu and had joined the Balochistan Levies Force a month ago, while the injured included Abdul Samad, Amanullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Hamal Khan, Abdul Sattar. After the blast, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) cordoned off the entire area and started investigations.