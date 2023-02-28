PTI responsible for economic disaster: Dastagir

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday said that Imran Khan should admit his mistakes that have led the country to the brink of “bankruptcy”.

Criticizing the inept foreign policy of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, he said that “we are reaping what Imran Khan sowed on the foreign front, at present, no country is willing to talk to Pakistan”. Dastagir stressed the need for a national dialogue and said that there was no other way but to create a consensus on the Charter of Economy and a dire need for all political parties to adopt national unity.

“Today was the time to make decisions according to the constitution, law and moral values rather than taking popular decisions,” he said. Meanwhile, pecial Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said that elections should be held in the country as per schedule after fulfilling all legal formalities. Speaking here at a press conference, he said that two provincial assemblies were dissolved prematurely to satisfy a person’s ego.

The SAPM said that establishing care taker government is constitutional requirement for conduct of general elections and there are different stakeholders including Ministries of Interior and Finance and others in this process which should be consulted for conduct of elections. He said that Article 224 of the Constitution is related to time of election and all the constitutional formalities should be fulfilled for conduct of elections. “It is a legal discussion and should be conducted at appropriate forum,” he maintained. Attaullah Tarar said that four judges recused themselves from hearing the case related to the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. He said that two judges separated themselves from the nine-member larger bench and two others expressed their reservations over it and their valid points should be answered.