WHO donates mobile hospital, vaccines vans to health dept

World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala visited the Directorate General of Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and handed over One mobile hospital, Two mini ambulances, Two mobile vaccination vans, One 2×2 Ambulance for Bamburate, Kalash valley of Chitral area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Palitha personally visited the Bamburate valley of Chitral to assess the needs on the ground, after which a specific ambulance was designed for the hard-to-reach area (Bamborate- Chitral). A formal handing-taking ceremony was organized at the Directorate General of Health Services office. Dr. Palitha Mahipala, world health organization representative in Pakistan, Advisor to CM on Health Dr. Abid Jamil, Dr. Shoukat Ali DG of Health Services KP, Additional Director generals, directors, and others participated in the ceremony. DG Health welcomed WHO Representative in Pakistan and extended his gratitude for all the support it provided.