Naqvi, Murad agree for joint operations against criminals in kacha areas

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office and discussed matters of mutual interest, general situation and enhancing relations between the provinces.

It was agreed to further promote inter-provincial harmony whereas matters related to the joint operation in the Kacha area of Punjab and Sindh were also discussed. It was agreed that the criminal elements in the Kacha area would be dealt with iron hands and the operation would be brought to a logical conclusion.

CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan comprised four units, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, and belonged to all its citizens. He stressed that all Pakistanis must work together to advance the nation and move towards a more prosperous future.

CM Naqvi called upon to put aside differences and work towards a common goal of inter-provincial harmony and cooperation. He emphasized that only through unity and collaboration Pakistan could move forward towards progress and prosperity.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah extended his good wishes to CM Mohsin Naqvi and underscored the importance of inter-provincial harmony. He called on all Pakistanis to set aside their differences and unite to promote harmony and cooperation between provinces.

CM Shah emphasized that working together for the greater good of the nation was vital to realizing Pakistan’s true potential.

CM directs to expedite hospital schemes: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed to expedite the completion of ongoing public sector hospital schemes to ensure the best healthcare facilities to the public without delay.

During a meeting held at his office to review progress on the Nishtar Hospital-II Multan project, the CM emphasized the need to dispose of all allied matters in order to operationalize the hospital as soon as possible.

According to the briefing given during the meeting, the first two phases of the Nishtar Hospital-II Multan project were set to be functionalized by May and September this year, respectively. The OPD, emergency and other wards of Nishtar Hospital-II were expected to be opened for the public in the first phase, as necessary medical equipment had already been procured. Construction work on some remaining phases was expected to be completed within the next two months.

The meeting was attended by officials, including provincial ministers Amir Mir and Dr Javed Akram, secretary finance, secretary SHC&ME, secretary information, CEO of IDAP and others.

CM felicitates new Multan Press Club body: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Multan Press Club (MPC) and hoped that they would come up to the expectations of the media community.

In a message issued here on Monday, he hoped the newly elected president Shakeel Anjum and other office bearers including general secretary Nisar Awan, vice presidents Khalid Chaudhry, Nauman Khan Babar, joint secretaries Rao Muhammad Asif, Ayaz Ali Shaikh and finance secretary Farhan Mulghani would play an active role in solving the problems of journalist community.

The CM expressed his best wishes to the elected office bearers and emphasized his confidence in their ability to serve the journalist community with dedication and commitment. Furthermore, he encouraged them to continue their efforts towards resolving the issues faced by the journalist community and to work towards promoting the values of a free and responsible press.