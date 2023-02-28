Mohtasib chairs meeting to resolve studying girls issues

The Regional Director Mohtasib Ala Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari chaired a meeting of the heads and representatives of social welfare organizations functioning in Tehsil Nawabshah and Tehsil Daur, to resolve the issues of studying girls and to provide them with a better environment for education.

The meeting was held at the office of the Additional Director Social Welfare SBA, on the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan.

Addressing the meeting, the Regional Director said girls studying at government and private schools and facing issues which would be resolved on a priority basis.

He stressed social welfare organizations working in the district to play their active role in settling the issues coming up to girl students for better education.

The Regional Director instructed representatives of all social welfare organizations of the SBA district to visit the girls’ schools in their areas and inspect the available facilities at schools.

He said organizations shall inspect the facilities of washrooms and the boundary wall of others and submit reports in this regard while awareness shall be raised among elites of the area regarding giving special attention to the girl students so that their issues could be resolved for better education.

The Regional Director instructed officials of the Department of Social Welfare to expedite the working of social welfare organizations working in the district, especially those working for the betterment of education.

He said on the directives of Ombudsman Sindh, awareness-raising seminars are being organized in Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar Districts in order to resolve the issues of girl students and increase their enrolment in schools. He said that today’s meeting is a link to part of the program.

On the occasion heads and representatives of social welfare organizations working in tehsil Nawabshah and Daur extended their full cooperation to Regional Director and added that they would fully cooperate in bringing betterment in the education of girls and resolving their issues.

They assured that awareness seminars would be organized to enhance the enrolment of girls in schools. They also appreciated the steps taken by the Provincial Ombudsman in providing better facilities to girl students.

Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Social Welfare Abdul Rehman Khaskeli, Ghulam Muhammad, Muslim Farooq, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Heads and representatives of social welfare organizations functioning in tehsil Nawabshah and Daur attended the meeting.