Gabin Jabba snow sports festival continues

The three-day Snow and Sports Festival continued on the second day in Gabin Jabba under the auspices of the district administration Swat and Culture and Tourism Authority.

Gabin Jabba is fully covered with heavy snow and an attractive site for tourism with hundreds and thousands of local and foreign tourists turning up this year too by enjoying the snow-covered peaks besides the ongoing Snow Sports and Culture event being in progress under the aegis of Regional Sports Officer Malakanad Kashif Farhan, having the support of district administration Swat and KP Culture and Tourism Authority.

Stalls of handicrafts including regional handicraft items have also been set up in which tourists have shown great interest. District Youth Officer Farhad Ali Khan and other important personalities were present.