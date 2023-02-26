Ahmad Baig wins 9th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship

LAHORE: Ahmad Baig won the 9th edition of the JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship which concluded at Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course here on Sunday. Top professionals fought it out for lucrative cash prizes and also in the run for cash were senior professionals, junior professionals while other categories of golfers like amateurs, senior amateurs, women amateurs and juniors competed for honours. The final concluding round yesterday became a match play contest between young Ahmad Baig and experienced Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison who is the number two ranked player of the country. That Ahmad carried the day in the end was due to his effective golf playing genius and remarkable application of golfing skill. His shot making was classy and in particular absolutely distinctive was his control over the concluding nine holes of play. His senior adversary lost the race on the par-3, ninth hole which he double bogeyed and from thereon Ahmad controlled the run of play. Top ten professionals: Ahmad Baig (Royal Palm )278, Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison) 280, Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) 282, Waheed Baloch (Karachi) 284, Muhammad Munir (Rawalpindi) 285, Shahid Javed Khan (Lahore Gymkhana) 287, Muhammad Alam (Garrison Club) 287, Taimoor Khan (Peshawar) 287, Sunny Masih (Lahore Gymkhana) 288 and Akbar Mehroz (Lahore Gymkhana) 290. A Rehman Mani of Royal Palm Club was the lucky golf professional as he won a car by hitting a hole-in-one on the 12th hole.