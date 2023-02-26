Karachi down table-toppers Multan by big margin

KARACHI: Karachi Kings proved to be too good for Multan Sultans at their home as thumped the visitors by 66 runs at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Sunday evening. Multan, playing their first match out of Multan, were all out for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs after they were set 168 to win. Tayyab Tahir had a fantastic Pakistan Super League debut as the right-hander scored 65 off 46 (eight fours and a six) after Mohammad Rizwan inserted Karachi. Tayyab, who earned a maiden call up in Pakistan’s ODI squad for a series against New Zealand in January, put a solid 109-run partnership with Matthew Wade, who scored 46 off 47. Both were dismissed by Ihsanullah (two for 22), while Anwar Ali removed James Vince (27 off 12) as Karachi made 167 for three. The second half of the match was dominated by Karachi’s spinners as Shoaib Malik (three for 16), Tabraiz Shamsi (three for 18) and Imad Wasim (two for 34) took eight wickets, while left-arm pacer Akif Javed took two wickets for eight. The partnership of 41 between Shan Masood (25 off 16) and Mohammad Rizwan (29 off 25) was the only positive for Multan.

Brief scores:

Karachi Kings 167-3, 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 65, Matthew Wade 46, James Vince 27; Ihsanullah 2-22) vs Multan Sultans 101 all out, 16.3 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 29, Shan Masood 25; Shoaib Malik 3-16, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-18, Akif Javed 2-8, Imad Wasim 2-34)

Player of the match – Tayyab Tahir (Karachi Kings).