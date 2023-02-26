Mooney powers Australia to Women’s T20 World Cup title

CAPE TOWN: Beth Mooney struck a match-winning unbeaten 74 as Australia claimed their sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 19-run victory over hosts South Africa at a vibrant Newlands on Sunday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat, knowing South Africa prefer to set a total, and posted a par score of 156 for six in their 20 overs. The home side struggled to keep up with the rate from the start and were restricted to 137 for six in reply. Laura Wolvaardt made a superb 61 for South Africa but there was too little support around her, and Australia’s clever use of pace and length strangled the scoring rate for large parts of the innings. Australia were pre-match favourites against a South African side playing in their first final and that experience with bat and ball showed on a slow wicket as they retained the title they won on home soil in 2020. Australia’s innings was anchored by opener Mooney, whose score came from 53 balls as she struck nine fours and a six, and accelerated well in the final overs. Ash Gardner (29 from 21 balls) also contributed but South Africa were able to pick up wickets along the way and it was only the measured Mooney who was able to master the pitch. Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail (2-26) and wily all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (2-35) were the pick of the home attack. Having seen how to bowl on the wicket, Australia executed superbly and Wolvaardt played a near lone hand as only Chloe Tryon (25 from 23 balls) offered her meaningful support as the pair put on 55 for the fourth wicket in 5.5 overs.