Krejcikova stuns top-ranked Swiatek to claim Dubai crown

DUBAI: Barbora Krejcikova beat an out-of-sorts Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-2 in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday to end the top-ranked Pole’s winning run in the Middle East swing and capture her first WTA title of 2023 and sixth overall. “It means a lot. It was a great week and I was improving in every game. Today I showed my best tennis,” Krejcikova said. “Iga motivates me every day, it was a great final and I’m definitely happy with the result.” Victory meant former world number two Krejcikova became only the fifth player to defeat the top three in the world at the same event. Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sabalenka are the only others who have beaten the top-three ranked players in the same tournament.