Buzdar says his whole family doesn’t own Rs10b assets

Former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that his entire family did not own assets of Rs10 billion whereas cases had been lodged against him for billions of rupees.

Talking to media persons outside an accountability court, Sardar Usman Buzdar said, “Nowadays, they are filing cases against me and my family members, sending notices. We will face the cases, and we hope that the courts will dispense justice to us”.

When asked about his comments on the appointment of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as president of the PTI, Buzdar smiled and said, “This is court, we do not discuss politics here.”

He then sat in the car with a smile on his face and went away.