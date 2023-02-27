Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib arrested for incitement against institutions

Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib was arrested early Monday by Islamabad police on suspicion of inciting public dissent against national institutions.

According to sources, officers from the Ramna police station apprehended Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib at his residence in the federal capital.

Following his television interview, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the former army officer at the Ramna police station last evening.

The complainant in the FIR, numbered 150, was Magistrate Awais Khan.

According to police sources, the FIR was filed under sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During his television interview, Shuaib, according to the FIR, incited people to revolt against institutions. He is currently in police custody at the police station’s lockup. This morning, police will bring him before a local court to seek his remand.

The former military officer had previously been summoned to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 7th after making claims about a meeting between Pakistan’s prime minister and an Israeli team. He did not, however, appear before the FIA’s Cybercrimes Wing as requested.

According to Amjad Shuaib, the prime minister met with an Israeli delegation during a visit to a Gulf country.