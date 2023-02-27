Will school close in Karachi?

Several schools in the country’s largest city, Karachi, are closed today, Monday, following the death of Federation of Private Schools Vice Chairman Khalid Raza in the provincial capital.

Some private educational institutions closed as a result of the protest call issued by private school bodies, while others ignored the call and continued academic activities.

In the midst of the uncertainty, the Sindh education department on Sunday cleared the air about the metropolis’ school closure, stating that there is no plan to close the schools on Monday (today).

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Education Department, the school will remain open on Monday (today).

The recent declaration of a school holiday follows the assassination of Khalid Raza in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block where attackers gunned down the official of a private school system.

Syed Khalid Raza, vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, was slain by unidentified armed men outside his Karachi home on Sunday.