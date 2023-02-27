Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya accuses actor of rape

Alia Siddiqui, the wife of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, had filed a case of rape against her husband and accused him of abducting the children.

Alia Siddiqui released a video on Instagram in which she was upset and calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui rude saying, ‘No matter how many people you buy with your money, you cannot take my children away from me’.

Alia said in the video, where will you take my children away from me? How are my children going to live with you? My children don’t even know what a father is? “He never felt the children, he didn’t care about them at all,” he added.

While crying Alia said, ‘My husband is not what he seems, he is trying to take away my children by misusing his power’.

Alia Siddiqui revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a court case against her for the custody of daughter Shoora and son Yani.

In response to which, Alia has filed a rape case against her husband with all the evidence.