Prada, Emporio Armani, Max Mara promote modesty in Milan

If the first day of shows bared skin, the second day offered options that allow women to dial up or dial down how much they reveal. Some highlights from Thursday’s shows on the second day of Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear previews for next fall and winter:

Prada plays with couture and everyday

Brides and nurses get their due in the latest Prada collection by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The unifying theme was caring something the designers suggest is in short supply in a world where wars continue to rage. Prada said that the pair wanted to give importance to modest, purposeful looks, not just ”extreme glamour.” “Beauty is in everyday things,? she added.

A white uniform dress hugged the body, elevating with couture details something ordinary usually picked up in a workman’s shop. While suggesting a uniform with a stiff collar, button down front and waist pockets, details like a trailing train are more form over function. ”Why not give importance to garments that people wear in the real life,” Simons said backstage, and not just relegate uniforms to workwear shops. Conversely, the designers intend a series of white skirts, from mini to flouncy with 3D floral detailing, as wedding wear, transforming a one-day occasion pieces into a quotidian affair. Underlining its fresh utility, the white skirts were paired with sturdy pullovers and blazers. The collection draws strongly on themes launched in the menswear look previewed last month. There is an emphasis on architecture in the outwear, but with a more feminine touch. Cropped capes with military detailing offered a fresh silhouette, as did duffle coats with unexpected volumes on the back. Perhaps the most adaptable of the runway uniforms were the pencil trousers worn with ribbed knit-wear and pumps, some with flat wing-like accents. They were shown in fetching colour combinations like pink and seafoam green. And the long uniform dressers reappeared in silken prints with small trains, perfect for an evening out. Front-row guests included Dua Lipa, Sienna Miller, May Ray Thurman Hawke and Jeon So-Mi. Fans of the Chinese singer Kun thronged outside.

The Emporio Armani circus

Models circling the Emporio Armani runway actually smiled, not the usual runway look. But then it is not every day that a light-hearted, fun-infused collection invites them to do so. Small bowler hats seemed to set the almost vaudevillian mood of the collection, which was underlined by asymmetrically buttoned jackets, organza skirts in multi-toned layers, and big disco-ball sequined cocktail dresses catching the light and attention. The jocularity also came through in sheer blouses with bright rounded collars, tiny bags hanging off straps and ribboned necklines accenting velvet suits. “There is a little bit of everything but in the service of one thing: Discretion in showing a slightly eccentric fashion,” Armani said after the show. The 88-year-old designer admitted that he had fun, adding with a laugh: “But I’m exhausted.”