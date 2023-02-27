Ushna Shah ‘Mayon’ look melts netizens’ hearts

The stylish diva Ushna Shah is enjoying her wedding festivities with her bridegroom Hamza Amin. Currently, her Mayon pictures went viral on social media in which she was looking extremely gorgeous. The “Baala” actress wore a fancy yellow gown in a western style, and her fiancé Hamza Amin looked handsome in a pair of casual black pants and a white T-shirt. They wore flower garlands of yellow and white colors around their necks to complete their Mayon look. The groom, who is half Austrian, was seen holding a card that read, “Rab Nay Bana Di Jori (A match made by God)” in one of the pictures. The bold actress is making her wedding unique by hosted a pre-wedding beach party for her family and friends. Ushna was sporting western getup in her beach party. She was looking super-hot in her blue gown along with studded bralette. She posed a photo with fiancé who was looking extremely attractive in a blue matching shirt. It was expected that Ushna will follow traditional bridal look for the main three events of her wedding but she has defied all expectations by posting pictures in modern attires.