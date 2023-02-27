Operation ‘Surprise’

The historic capture of the Indian MiG-21 three years ago when Pakistan’s armed forces gave a befitting reply to an adversary whose military prowess and infrastructure could overwhelm even the bravest of the lot is just as reinvigorating today.

As Indian air force pilot Abhinandan became the focal point of the tensions between the estranged neighbours ready to burst through the floodgates any minute, the hospitality and utter respect shown towards him further proved that even when push comes to shove, Pakistan still knows how to tread on the path of humanity.

While roaring memes about “fantastic tea” and the then prime minister’s benevolence with a grand gesture (Abhinandan’s safe and prompt return) made headlines all over the world, hawks across the border managed to sway the tide with petty vendettas. As always, politics trumped peace and New Delhi remained occupied with its slander campaigns.

Like it or not, Operation Swift Retort serves as a much-needed reminder of our military leadership’s priorities for they may not have cast the first stone but would do their level best in delivering the ultimate blow. Every year, February 27 comes to haunt the Indian Air Force as it struggles hard to come out of the shadows of the gross humiliation it faced at the hands of a competitor its leadership does not believe in giving much credit.

For when their well-rehearsed operation failed to deliver the payload, Pakistan’a spontaneous counter-strike sealed the deal, that too, with the avoidance of casualties on the ground. Seven decades is far too long for jingoism to remain relevant and it is high time Indian authorities realise the futile nature of their hatred tactics.

Disturbing trash talk, and a determination to splash muddy waters while continuing covert operations in their own alleys, Indian civilian and military leadership would be better off taking a break from their seemingly endless war games. After all, Pakistani Shaheens know how to turn tables however last-minute the challenge may be. *