Rights of Prisoners

Two decades after 9/11 and the arrival of Guantanamo Bay’s first terrorism suspects, many of us have forgotten details of the systematic abuses carried out by America’s Central Intelligence Agency. As of 2022, the CIA was still detaining 39 of the nearly 800 men and boys it brought to Guantanamo. Twenty-seven of those have never been charged. Many lack adequate medical care and even access to their medical records, making the prison a living legacy of the human rights abuses spawned by 9/11.

The US may decry unlawful practices abroad but doesn’t really have the authority to issue moral judgements, especially as the details of its gruesome practices are made available to the public. An expert’s testimony this week at the pre-trial hearings at Guantanamo Bay offers a glimpse into the CIA’s most appalling abuses, including its shadowy use of rectal feeding on prisoners, a practice that was kept secret long after other torture methods had been exposed.

CIA operatives subjected at least five detainees to what they called “rectal dehydration and feeding”, a discredited medical practice known more colloquially as a nutrient enema. The CIA forced the practice on two detainees who attempted hunger strikes and a third who “partially refused liquids”.

At the time, agency operatives considered alternative methods such as force-feeding but opted for rectal infusions instead largely as a form of behavioural control. At least three other detainees were threatened with the technique.

Rectal feeding, once considered a legitimate medical procedure, has proven to be far less safe than intravenous and tube systems and fell out of use in the first half of the twentieth century. It was also found that CIA leadership was notified of allegations that rectal exams were conducted with excessive force.

Indeed, the CIA did not have its detainees’ survival in mind as it administered these rectal infusions. No medical personnel or the CIA were ever held accountable for their actions. None of the violated prisoners was ever given the opportunity to stand trial either even though there are more than enough grounds for one. Repairing the damage isn’t going to be easy but a trial might be a step in the right direction. *