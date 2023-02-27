The ‘Loved February’ 2019

History cannot be altered drastically nor diminished esp. in contemporary times of advanced social media networks and strategic communications which help states acquire, save, utilize, convey, interpret or misinterpret information regarding specific events, incidents or policies. History, security and bravery are closely knitted parameters to determine a country’s strength. Annihilating enemy forces is much greater and grand than making merely Bollywood movies such as Mission Majnu, Mission Kashmir, Agent Vinod etc. If the history of the 1965 war didn’t teach India enough that our one Sq. Leader MM Alam’s F-86 Sabre took less than a minute to shoot down 5 Indian Hawker Hunter Jets, Pakistan Air Force again taught them a lesson by intercepting and taking down two Indian Air Force planes which violated our airspace, captured one pilot in the early hours of 27th February 2019.

The story of ‘loved February’ started on the 14th when the Pulwama attack took place and India instantly blamed Pakistan without prior inquiry into the incident and launched an aerial strike at a madrassah in Balakot on the 26th claiming to have killed 300 terrorists. This fake IAF’s Operation Bandar led to the real Operation Swift Retort as a befitting reaction conducted by Pakistan Air Force and shooting down two Indian jets and catching Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. Not only capturing but by returning him to India after serving the fantastic tea.

Four points to analyze Operation Bandar and Operation Swift Retort. One is India’s obsession towards Pakistan prior to every election. Indian military adventures tend to assure electoral wins for BJP. From the Bollywood movie makes to BJP’s anti-muslim policies and finally, continuous war-mongering against Pakistan seems as if the Indian masses elect their government based on Pakistan rhetoric only. Whereas, rarely any political party gives the slightest mention of India during its electoral campaigns in Pakistan, no matter how young and small a democracy it is.

A failed attempt to misinterpret facts on social media portrayed that India has successfully conducted Operation Bandar and killed militants. To counter this false narrative, Pakistan opened the site to international media and diplomats where nothing was seen or evident which India claimed. The local Indians might have believed it, though knowing the intellectual capability of common Indians, I wonder why and how Modi’s love blinded them not to see the reality of Operation Bandar. It looks less like patriotism for their country and more about their love for Mr Modi.

Two, despite the aggressive overtures by IAF, PAF kept its calm. Pakistan’s armed forces had all the rationale and power to enter into a full-fledged war after IAF’s Balakot strikes under the Jus ad Bellum clause, yet Pakistan displayed statesmanship, its belief in peace and dialogue and returned Group Captain Abhinandan after providing him with necessary treatment, the hospitality Pakistanis are known for.

Third, Operation Bandar displayed the overall patterns of the paranoid jingoistic mindset of Indian strategic thinking and community. Blatant tactical error, insufficient and weaker intelligence, poorly conducted operation and still taking pride in a fake encounter which was later proved when international media and observers confirmed that the only damage the IAF strike caused was of a crow and precious pine trees, no human casualty as 300 terrorists killed claimed by India. Fourth, honouring the IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman with the 3rd highest gallantry award “Vir-Chakara” for showing courage against the arch rival’s incredible Pakistan Air Force’s attack.

Any curious mind questions if the 3rd highest gallantry award should be given to a soldier who was caught, saved, kept and returned safely after treating the ‘fantastic tea’ by Pakistan’s military and government? The target was not achieved, and the IAF plan miserably failed, hence already a humiliation to the forces themselves. The Indian intelligence agency failed to see whether it was a madrassah or a militant facility. The IAF pilot lost himself to the enemy land and still, he was awarded, Vir Chakara? Vir Chakra must hold credibility, sanctity and reverence for those soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty or contributed massively to protect their borders. The army as an institution anywhere in the world carries honour, respect and dignity. It symbolizes heroism and pride. The higher army awards and medals deserve similar respect and give a sense of a greater morale to the nation. By awarding Vir Chakara to a losing soldier who couldn’t achieve his target, India effortlessly conveys the message that even if its armed forces do not accomplish missions, it still glorifies them with the 3rd highest gallantry award. It is unfair to those who received Vir Chakara earlier on their substantial efforts.

It’s a hi-tech world where 100s narratives can be developed by presenting or distorting the truths. India may need to redefine its definition of heroism and successful operations because Pakistan and Pakistan’s armed forces are not only vigilant to protect the country but also have the power to counter India’s false propaganda and the world is not blind too.

The writer is Assistant Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at National Defence University and holds a PhD on Karachi’s Ethnic Conflict from SPIR, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.