Five die, 14 injured in Barkhan explosion

At least five people lost their lives and 14 others were injured as a result of a powerful explosion in Barkhan area of Balochistan on early Sunday morning. Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdul Khosa informed that the blast took place in Rakhni Bazaar of Barkhan district which claimed four lives and injured several others. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital. According to the deputy commissioner, the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded. Resultantly, several vehicles, motorcycles and shops were damaged. Security forces cordoned off the area and completely suspended traffic after the incident. There was no claim of responsibility as yet. The blast comes on the heels of attacks in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. Since the talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November last year, the militant group has intensified its attacks while insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with it. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the blast and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits. He has also summoned a report on the incident from the police. “Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity,” the minister said. “Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we won’t allow anti-state elements to succeed,” he stated, promising that the government would adopt an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

President Arif Alvi also condemned the blast and stressed the need to “speed up efforts for the complete elimination of terrorists”. “Terrorists are the enemy of peace in Balochistan and progress,” he was quoted as saying. “Terrorists will never be successful in their nefarious plans.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident as well and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, APP quoted the premier’s press release as saying.

He said a report has been summoned from the chief minister and inspector general of police. Shehbaz added that “terrorists could not escape the punishment and those shedding blood would be made an example”.

The premier has also asked for the best medical treatment to be provided to the injured. In a statement issued by the PPP Media Cell, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his “heartfelt condolences and solidarity” with the families of those killed in the terror attack.