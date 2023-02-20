Karachi Kings crush Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs

KARACHI: Karachi Kings steamrolled Lahore Qalandars to record their biggest win in the Pakistan Super League history – by 67 runs – at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Sunday evening. Chasing an imposing 186, Lahore Qalandars, playing their second match after defeating Multan Sultans in the opener, were all out for 118 in 17.3 overs. This is Karachi Kings’ first win in four matches this edition. Karachi Kings’ decision to open with overseas openers in Matthew Wade and James Vince paid dividends as the pair posted the side’s highest Powerplay score of this edition – 61 for none. Wade and Vince had set a perfect platform for their side to post a towering total before their 71-run partnership came to a halt because of a run out at the start of the eighth over with Wade falling short in his bid to take the second run. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter made 36 off 24. A 32-run partnership between Vince and Haider Ali (18 off 16) followed that denied the visiting bowlers further inroads. Lahore Qalandars had a decent beginning to the run chase with Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Tahir Baig racing their side to 40, before the former was bowled by Aamer Yamin at 4.2 overs mark. A 41-run partnership between Tahir and Kamran Ghulam (23 off 22) followed, but the pair failed to keep up with the scoring rate.

Brief scores:

Karachi Kings 185-5, 20 overs (James Vince 46, Matthew Wade 36, Imad Wasim 35 not out, Ben Cutting 20) vs Lahore Qalandars 118 all out, 17.3 overs (Mirza Tahir Baig 45, Kamran Ghulam 23; Akif Javed 4-28, Ben Cutting 2-12, Aamer Yamin 2-18)

Player of the match – Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings).