Instagram is ending live shopping feature to focus on ads

Instagram plans to end its live-stream shopping business to focus more on ads for revenue by March this year. The social media platform users will no longer be able to tag products while live streaming. The feature got a lot of popularity in the US after it was launched in 2020. Similar shopping options are available on other apps, which gained massive success in the Asian market as well. Instagram will now push Shop ads to help users discover new businesses and boost sales. According to Tech Crunch, the platform ‘will also continue to invest in the checkout, where people can buy a product in just a few taps from Instagram and Facebook Stories, Feed or Reels.’ Previously, Facebook also opted for shutdown for a similar feature.