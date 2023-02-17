Nothing wrong

PML-Q leader and former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi issued a statement on Thursday reacting to the audio leak. The statement insisted that he has not said anything wrong in the clip. He said the conversation with a lawyer regarding Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s case has been taped and misrepresented. Bhatti has been missing for 10 days, and his wife has appealed to the Supreme Court for his recovery. That case will also come to the fore, he maintained. “They are trying to prove that it’s a sin if a person approaches the courts for justice through his lawyers,” Elahi stated, adding, “that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership is running a systematic campaign against the judiciary, while we have always respected the judiciary.”

The government is blinded by revenge and wants to jail all opponents in false cases, he claimed, adding the “mastermind” of the Model Town tragedy, Rana Sanaullah, has suddenly woken up and started talking. “They will be punished in the same case,” he stressed.