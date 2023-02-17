Candid ‘Lordship’!

An audio leak, purportedly featuring former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has come to the fore, wherein a voice – said to be his – could be heard telling his ‘lawyer’ to try and get a certain judge to hear a case of his close associate, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, a private TV channel reported.

In the alleged audio, a voice said to be that of Parvez Elahi, is in conversation with a lawyer addressed as “Joja jee”. Elahi is said to be telling his lawyer to try and get a bench formed in the case of his close aide, Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

In a second audio leaked on Thursday, Elahi asks his associate Abid Zuberi to follow up on the matter and they also discuss a case of former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Muhammad Dogar that is affixed for hearing before Naqvi.

In the third audio, Elahi is allegedly conversing with an unidentified individual as they discuss the former visiting the latter. The latter, however, tries to explain to Elahi, however, that the visit may not be appropriate.

Following is the transcript of the three-part audio leak:

First audio

Parvez Elahi: Joja sb, we have to get Muhammad Khan case fixed in court of Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

Joja: Ok. Today he will go to Islamabad… the case has been sent to Islamabad after listening to the [arguments]. After that the process which begins, we can try in that.

Parvez Elah: We have to do it, do what you can

Joja: We will definitely try. Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Parvez Elah: Yes

Joja: Ok then.

Parvez Elahi: He is very ‘dabaang’ (mercurial)

Joja: Yes, he is. I know him.

Second audio

Abid Zuberi: Yes, but have they filed? have they filed, sir?

Parvez Elahi: They have filed, confirm it with Joja sb.

Abid Zuberi: Ok, I will find out from Joja sb.

I had spoken to him yesterday as well, it was not prepared until then, so let me check.

Parvez Elahi: Once it has been done properly, you can then check it.

Abid Zuberi: Ok, I will do that.

Parvez Elahi: You mustn’t tell anyone.

Abid Zuberi: Ok sir, I have understood. Sir, there was another thing.

Day after tomorrow on the 14th, the Dogar case is affixed for hearing before the bench again.

Naqvi sb is [the judge] in it as well. Parvez Elahi: Which Dogar? Abid Zuberi: Ghulam Muhammad Dogar, who had filed a case for CCPO.

Parvez Elahi: Oh yes, yes.

Abid Zuberi: Dogar who is CCPO, that is also fixed for hearing

He was removed/replaced but the case is still there and is fixed for hearing day after tomorrow on the 14th.

Parvez Elahi: Ok let me have a talk

Third audio

Unknown: Assalamualaikum Chaudhry sb.

Parvez Elahi: yes, Walaikum Assalam

Unknown: How are you? Are you well?

Parvez Elahi: Yes. I was quite sad, I am coming personally.

Muhammad Khan is here. He he near to you, I am also coming there.

Unknown: He has reached.

Unknown: Its quite alright, Chaudhry sb, Chaudhry sb, its not an issue. I am saying…

Parvez Elahi: No, no, I am not coming with any protocol.

Unknown: Oh no, no, it is like your own home, you can come any time.

Parvez Elahi: Its okay, I will come for a second, greet you and then leave.

Unknown: please listen to what I have to say…

Parvez Elahi: I am here..

Unknown: please listen …

Parvez Elahi: I have almost reached.. what do you want me to do? I will just greet you…