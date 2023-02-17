Turkiye’s pain is Pakistan’s pain

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex on Thursday. During their tete-a-tete as well as during the delegation level talks, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish nation on the tragic loss of thousands of precious lives and massive damage to the infrastructure as a result of devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye on 6 February 2023. Recalling the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the people of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers and sisters, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said. He added that the people of Pakistan will not rest until the last person in the earthquake affected areas has been fully rehabilitated. President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s strong and steadfast support to Turkiye in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

He reaffirmed that the resolute Turkish nation will emerge from this natural calamity with greater strength and determination than ever. The Prime Minister is visiting Turkiye as a special gesture to express Pakistan’s solidarity and support to Turkiye in the wake of the massive earthquakes in Turkiye. He will also visit earthquake affected areas and interact with Pakistani rescue and recovery teams on the ground.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik.

Earlier, the prime minister, upon arrival at the Presidential Complex was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Prime Minister later, in a tweet after the meeting said, in a meeting with his brother President Erdogan, he expressed profound condolences to him on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

“I assured him of our steadfast support to Turkiye. I am confident that under President’s leadership, Turkiye will emerge from this catastrophe stronger,” he added.