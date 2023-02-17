IG Punjab honours author of ‘Shuhdaye Punjab Police’

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has encouraged well-known researcher and author M.R. Shahid for writing the second edition of “Shuhdaye Punjab Police” with commendation certificate and cash reward.

M.R. Shahid (Tamgha e Imtiaz) has previously written the presidential award winning book Martyrs of Punjab Police Volume 1, which includes the mention of 825 martyrs of Punjab Police including officers from constable to SP rank. Second edition of this book, Martyrs of Punjab Police Volume II” mentions the sacrifices of 500 more martyrs of Punjab Police, including officers up to the rank of DIG, who embraced martyrdom while performing their professional duties and have been immortalized forever.

M.R. Shahid is currently working on a new book on the history of Punjab Police, as an author, a total of 12 books have been published so far and three books are under printing process. MR Shahid retired as Assistant from Welfare Branch of Police Department, Central Police Office. In recognition of his research and literary services, the Government of Pakistan has awarded him Presidential Award Tamgha

Imtiaz in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the orders of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a grand operation is being conducted by Punjab Police to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

In the ongoing operations, the team of the Special Operation Cell for proclaimed offenders arrested the dangerous accused. A case is registered against the proclaimed offender Muhammad Younas in Sadar Kamoki police station under the provisions of murder, attempted murder and other provisions. The police team has arrested proclaimed offender from Oman with the help of Interpol and reached Pakistan.

The process of departmental promotions of officers and personnel in Punjab Police is also continuing according to merit and seniority and in this regard the headquarters branch has confirmed 32 probationer DSPs on the posts.