KP employees to donate one-day salary for quake victims

A meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan in Peshawar Thursday decided to deduct a day’s salary from employees of grade 17 and above including autonomous institutions and cabinet members for relief of earthquake victims of Syria and Turkiye.

He said this while presiding over the first meeting of the caretaker provincial cabinet that was also attended by caretaker cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of the relevant departments. He said that the mandate of the caretaker government is clearly stated in Election Act and caretaker government would remain committed to its constitutional and legal responsibilities. He said that in view of the financial difficulties faced by the province, the caretaker provincial government would strictly follow an austerity policy and judicious use of available resources.

Muhammad Azam Khan said Sasta Bazaars would be established in Ramazan besides measures to control the prices of food items. He also directed authorities to ensure the fair distribution of government flour across the province and to ensure availability of wheat stocks in the province during Ramadan.

The cabinet also decided to send 20,000 quilts to earthquake victims directing Finance Department to release Rs.50 million for the purpose. The cabinet further decided that medical and rescue teams would also be sent to Turkiye, if required.

The Caretaker Provincial Cabinet also approved the provision of 6 kanals of government land to the Intelligence Bureau at cost for setting up an Intelligence Bureau office in Upper Chitral district, ex-post facto sanction to notification of Task Force for Diamer Bhasha Dam Project with special powers to appoint members of various security agencies including Pakistan Army and other institutions for the protection of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project and the local and foreign workers working in it.

The caretaker provincial cabinet confirmed board decision to hand over charge of CEO of KP Board of Investment and Trade to Secretary Industries, allotment/transfer of 37 kanals two marlas land for crematoriums of Hindu/Sikh communities in Peshawar and Nowshera districts and 6 kanals and 5 marlas of government land for Christian graveyards in Kohat district to Auqaf Department.

Other decisions of the cabinet included the nomination of the Secretary Labor Department/Chairman Workers Welfare Board to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in governing body of the Workers Welfare Fund managed by the Federal Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.