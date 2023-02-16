Gen Bajwa demanded another extension: Khaqan Abbasi

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa insisted on another extension of his tenure, according to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN). On Geo News’ Capital Talk, Shahid Khaqan told Hamid Mir that some elements within the government were in favour of extending Gen (R’s) term. He claimed that the only person opposed to such a move was PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. Gen Bajwa demanded another extension. Khaqan, speaking to journalists in Islamabad and emphasizing his opposition to political vengeance, argued against immediately imprisoning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. “Even if Imran Khan has done something, I’m not in favor of putting anyone in jail,” the former premier said. As allegations are made on a daily basis, trials should also be conducted simultaneously, he said. Earlier, Abbasi had also opposed plans to arrest former finance minister Shaukat Tarin for allegedly attempting to obstruct Pakistan’s talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Commenting on the ongoing cases against the PTI chief, the former PMLN senior vice-president said: “After completing this matter, punish Imran Khan if he has done anything.” Abbasi added that Khan had done several wrong things and admitted the mistakes himself. “Imran Khan has himself spoken without any limits. I’m not referring to hearsay, but talking about his own confessions.” The PMLN stalwart said that the PTI chief himself admitted to putting people in jail and apprehending them. “Who authorized Imran Khan to make the cases? In principle, one should not have the authority to put any politician in jail because this power turns into vengeance,” Abbasi said while condemning the political victimization. He also emphasized that former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo was the only premier who was not imprisoned under the 1973 Constitution in the last 50 years. Clarifying rumors about a schism between him and his party’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz following his absence from the PML-N worker’s convention in Islamabad, the former premier stated that Maryam came to Islamabad but he was not invited to the convention because it was for that specific division. “This was the Islamabad division’s convention. I’m from the Rawalpindi division. I’ll be there when Maryam will arrive in the Rawalpindi division on February 19,” Abbasi said, brushing aside gossip on his rocky equation with the party’s senior vice president. He further said that Maryam had asked to meet him on Sunday, but he was in Lahore at the time attending a literary festival. “I told Maryam Nawaz not to come, as I’ll meet her in Lahore.”