Kareena Kapoor opens up working with hollywood actor Ryan Gosling

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the most beautiful actress in Bollywood, has revealed that she ‘doesn’t mind’ working with Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling.

She’ll be making her Hollywood debut. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, will play Marvel characters Black Widow and Peter Quill, respectively. Saif thought Kareena would be a good voice for the character of Black Widow, according to Kareena.

In an interview, that actor stated that she is honored that Indian actors are getting the chance to work in Hollywood.

Kareena also stated that she was not prepared to work in Hollywood because her children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, were still young, but Marvel has come to town.

Kareena said, “People from here are going to the West, hoping that a lot of actors from the west would come here, we would be equally honored and excited.

Talking about her voice Kareena said that she was telling Saif, ‘I am offered Black Widow’ and he was like, ‘You have to do it because you are the perfect Black Widow and there is no one else who could dub it’.

Saif has already lent his voice to his character and both were very excited about it.